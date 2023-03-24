The planned search in the Letterkenny Road area is being conducted with support from District and Tactical Support Group colleagues.

Detective Inspector O'Flaherty said: "We will continue to use all tools at our disposal to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans."

"We are grateful for the continued support of local communities as we continue our work to disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity.”

The Letterkenny Road in Derry.