Police conducting search in Derry in relation to New IRA
Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) are conducting a search in Derry as part of an ongoing investigation into New IRA activity.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:08 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 10:08 GMT
The planned search in the Letterkenny Road area is being conducted with support from District and Tactical Support Group colleagues.
Detective Inspector O'Flaherty said: "We will continue to use all tools at our disposal to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans."
"We are grateful for the continued support of local communities as we continue our work to disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity.”
Information can be provided to Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.