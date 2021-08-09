Police confirm identity of young Derry man killed in Glenshane traffic collision

Conor Devine.

Conor was 30 years old, and he was from Park, County Derry.

A photo of the young man has been released by police with permission from Conor’s family.

Inspector Colin Shaw said: “The collision was reported to us at 5:20am. Conor was the driver of the silver-coloured Volvo car that was involved in the collision with a tanker lorry. Emergency services attended the scene where Conor was pronounced dead.

“The driver of the tanker lorry was taken to hospital for treatment of what are believed to be minor injuries.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam or who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call officers on 101, quoting reference 233 of 09/08/21.