Police in attendance at security alert in Rosemount area of Derry
Police are advising the public to avoid the Rosemount area of Derry because of an ongoing security alert.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Sep 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 16:20 BST
The police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Stewarts Terrace area of Rosemount in Derry.
Cordons are in place and the public is advised to avoid the area, if possible at this time.
Brooke Park Leisure Centre is being used as a rest centre for anyone whose home is evacuated.
A further update will be provided in due course.