Police in attendance at security alert in Rosemount area of Derry

Stewarts Terrace

The police are currently in attendance at a security alert in the Stewarts Terrace area of Rosemount in Derry.

Cordons are in place and the public is advised to avoid the area, if possible at this time.

Brooke Park Leisure Centre is being used as a rest centre for anyone whose home is evacuated.

