Police in Derry investigating report of ‘loud bangs’ in Bogside on bonfire night

Derry City & Strabane Superintendent Willy Calderwood said: “Police in Derry/Londonderry are investigating the report of an incident in the Bogside last night, Monday 15th August.

“Shortly before 11.20pm, there was a report of a number of loud bangs being heard in the area.

“At around the same time, police received a third-party report about possible shots being heard in the area.

PSNI.

“Enquiries continue to establish exactly what occurred and to confirm if any shots were fired.”

Anyone with information, or who may have captured footage which may assist enquiries, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 2217 of 15/08/22.