Police in Derry issue 20 Fixed Penalty Notices as part of road safety operation

Sergeant Stewart said: “On Saturday evening, Foyleside and The Moor Neighbourhood Policing Team officers had the opportunity to talk to motorists about road and vehicle safety. Our aim with this operation was to educate drivers and carry out enforcement as required. A number of offences were detected around vehicles’ road worthiness. Eleven drivers were spoken to and had their vehicles examined by DVA staff. Prohibition notices were issued to 11 drivers. This means they are off the road until any faults detected are rectified.

"Officers also spoke with several taxi drivers during the evening operation, and conducted compliance checks. All was found to be in order in respect of most of these vehicles. However, enquiries are being made in respect of six vehicles suspected, at this time, to be operating as illegal taxis. A further two vehicles, also suspected to be operating as illegal taxis, were seized."Our appeal is to anyone taking a vehicle onto the road to ensure it is roadworthy," said Sergeant Stewart, who added: "We will continue to focus our efforts on keeping the roads safe in the Derry City & Strabane area over the coming weeks and months.”