Police in Derry say they are working with partners to keep people safe this Christmas

Police in Derry City & Strabane say they are working with partners to keep people safe in the run-up to Christmas.

DCS Season's Greetings caption: Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus; Jim Roddy, City Centre Initiative Manager; Derry City & Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard, and Chair of Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership Councillor Sandra Duffy.

With Season's Greetings underway, officers will be visible in communities right across the city and District with patrols focusing on safety on the roads, at home and while socialising and shopping. Priorities this Christmas will also focus on violence against women and girls.

Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard says officers will be out and about, offering reassurance to communities during the Christmas and New Year period.

He said: "This year will see a focus on public safety across a range of priorities including shopping, roads and transport, safety in the home and your safety when out and about and socialising. We’ve teamed up with partners to deliver guidance and ensure everyone has the best experience possible. We’ll be conducting patrols right across the city and District with the aim of detecting and preventing crime and reassuring communities of our aim to keep people safe.

Strabane Season’s Greetings: L-R: Constable McMahon, Sergeant Johnston, Vanessa Russell, Derry and Strabane PCSP manager and Constable Stafford in Strabane town centre.

“Our Safe Transport Team is also working closely with Translink to ensure passenger and staff safety across the public transport network at this busy time of year. Whether you are planning a festive night out, considering shopping online, concerned about the best way to secure your home, or if you're just not sure of the best way to contact the police, we have lots of information on our website to help.

“This year our operation will have a particular focus on violence against women and girls, therefore, we will seek to increase our presence in nightlife areas and work with the hospitality industry and other partners to improve safety in public spaces. We will also take active steps to support all victims of domestic abuse. In the past we have seen an increase in domestic abuse incidents over the Christmas period and we want all victims to know that we are here for them. If you need the police, please call us on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership Councillor Sandra Duffy said: “We welcome the launch of the annual Operation Season’s Greetings, and will continue to work with all our partners to ensure that everyone in Derry City & Strabane has a safe and enjoyable festive season. We are particularly pleased that there will again be a focus this year on crime against women and girls and your PCSP will play an active role in supporting this initiative.”

Jim Roddy, City Centre Initiative Manager, said: “At a time were we encourage everyone to shop local and come enjoy the festive experience and hospitality of our city centre, we are especially mindful of the need to ensure safety and security for all shopping, working and visiting our city centre in the busy run up to Christmas. Our city centre should be safe and accessible to all and we, therefore, welcome the launch of the PSNI’s Operations Seasons Greeting campaign, which will greatly assist our local businesses, services and city centre users to help them to focus more on the joy of the season.”