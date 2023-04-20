Police officer who was shot in Omagh discharged from Derry hospital
The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was discharged from hospital today, Thursday April 20th, to continue his recovery.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 20th Apr 2023, 17:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 17:25 BST
DCI John Caldwell was shot multiple times on February 22 in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh. The off-duty police officer was returning to his car at a sports complex, where he was attending children’s training with his young son.
Police would ask that John and his family are given privacy at this time.