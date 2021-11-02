Pop-up vaccination clinics open in Inishowen this week

The walk-in clinics will take place in Colgan Hall - Carndonagh and The Gateway Hotel - Buncrana as well as St Mary’s Parish Centre - Stranorlar. Anyone who hasn’t received the first dose of their vaccine or who got their first vaccine at least 21 days ago can attend.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered free of charge and without appointment and people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca and wish to get a Pfizer second dose are also invited to attend. The third or booster vaccination is not available at the walk-in clinic.

Children aged 12-15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and they will need to give consent for the child to recieve the vaccine.

Vaccination Clinic

People aged 16 or older can attend the clinic alone. In order to get the vaccine, people must provide:

*PPS Number or proof of address

*Eircode

*Phone number

*Email address

*Photo ID with date of birth (Passport, age card, school ID etc) or people aged 17 and under may provide their birth certificate.