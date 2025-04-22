Pope Francis: A man of 'huge compassion and courage' - Derry & Strabane Mayor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor of Derry & Strabane Lilian Seenoi Barr has paid tribute to Pope Francis and the compassion and dedication to social justice he embodied.

Mayor Seenoi Barr was speaking following the death of the Pontiff on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

The Mayor pointed towards how Pope Francis throughout his ministry concerned himself with highlighting the plight of the marginalised and the vulnerable.

She said: “It is with profound sorrow that I heard of the passing of Pope Frances. As Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Catholic community across our district, Ireland, and the world on the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis.

MYTILENE, GREECE - APRIL 16: In this handout image provided by Greek Prime Minister's Office, Pope Francis meets migrants at the Moria detention centre on April 16, 2016 in Mytilene, Lesbos, Greece. Pope Francis will visit migrants at the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos along with Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I and Archbishop of Athens and All Greece, Ieronimos II. (Photo by Andrea Bonetti/Greek Prime Minister's Office via Getty Images)

“Pope Francis’ papacy was marked by a profound commitment to humility, social justice, and inclusivity.

“Throughout his tenure, Pope Francis championed the causes of the marginalised, advocated for environmental stewardship, and called for compassion and understanding across all communities. His focus on dialogue and reconciliation resonated deeply, especially in regions like ours that have experienced division.

“He was a man of huge compassion and courage with a commitment to justice and the dignity of every human being. He challenged us to care for the poor, the disadvantaged and to live a life of love for everyone.

“On behalf of the people of Derry and Strabane, I offer our deepest sympathies to Archbishop Eamon Martin, the clergy, and all members of the Catholic Church. May Pope Francis rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to guide us toward compassion and unity.”