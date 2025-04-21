Pope Francis Death: Derry cathedral to hold special service on Easter Monday night as tributes pour in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

St Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry has invited the faithful to gather to pray and to honour Pope Francis’ legacy, faith, and compassion throughout today, with a special Rosary and Benediction set to take place at 8 p.m on Easter Monday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis passed away at 7.35 am on Easter Monday.

Derry’s MP Colum Eastwood reflected on Pope Francis’ kindness and compassion, he said: “Pope Francis was a leader in every sense of the word. His deep wells of kindness, compassion and empathy for others, especially the marginalised and dispossessed, gave him a powerful moral authority that went far beyond his role as head of the Catholic Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know that people across our community, many of whom do not identify as Catholic or who had felt themselves distant from the church, felt a closeness to and strong admiration for Pope Francis that transcended denomination. That came from his characteristic love of people, his modest lifestyle and commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable. The loss of his leadership will be keenly felt across the world.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 26: Pope Francis waves from the Popemobile on his way to attend the Via Crucis on Copacabana Beach during World Youth Day celebrations on July 26, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. More than 1.5 million pilgrims are expected to join the pontiff for his visit to the Catholic Church's World Youth Day celebrations which is running July 23-28. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

“Pope Francis had a particularly strong affinity for Ireland and his visit in 2018 was a remarkable moment for our island. We were also deeply touched by the kind, thoughtful messages he extended to Derry following the death of John Hume. His fondness for Ireland and the people who live here was reciprocated by our community.

“This is a sad day for the Catholic community across Ireland particularly as it comes during the Easter period. Our thoughts are with all those who knew and worked with Pope Francis through his ministry and with all the faithful who will be feeling this loss today. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.”

President Michael D. Higgins released a statement expressing his profound sadness on learning of the passing of Pope Francis. He said: “Pope Francis, in his important messages and in the presentation of his Papacy with a unique humility, sought to show in the most striking and moving of ways the extraordinary importance of the spiritual as a powerful source of global ethics in the challenges of contemporary life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on his last visit to Ireland in 2018, he said: “I was pleased on that occasion to welcome Pope Francis to Áras an Uachtaráin, where we continued the discussions which we had begun upon his Installation in 2013 and in the Vatican in 2017, and subsequently continued in our further discussions there in 2021 and 2023. The warmth and encouragement offered by Pope Francis was greatly valued by Sabina and myself.

“During his visit to Ireland, Pope Francis spoke of the scandal of child abuse, including in the Church, and its consequences for victims and families. On such matters, and on others such as attitudes towards women and those of the LGBTQ+ community within the Church, Pope Francis sought to play a positive role. I recall at the end of our meetings he would say as to his work on such issues, ‘it is very difficult’, as he asked for and offered prayers. It is important that the steps he took are built upon as they constitute a source of hope in the years to come.”

Lastly, President Michael D. Higgins paid tribute to Pope Francis’ legacy: “May we all reflect on the ethical approach that is necessary to tackle the many vital issues, including the serious danger of what he termed ‘the globalization of indifference,’ to which he drew the attention of office holders and their publics.”

“There was a warmth to Pope Francis and an abolition of any distance between himself and those with whom he was engaged. In reflecting on his Papacy, I think of Pope Francis' own words in his encyclical Fratelli Tutti with regard to Francis of Assisi, after whom he chose his name

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Francis felt himself a brother to the sun, the sea and the wind, yet he knew that he was even closer to those of his own flesh. Wherever he went, he sowed seeds of peace and walked alongside the poor, the abandoned, the infirm and the outcast, the least of his brothers and sisters.”

Archbishop Eamon Martin spoke on behalf of the priests, bishops, and religious people of Ireland, he said: “I wish to express sadness and our feelings of affection and loss upon hearing of the death of the Holy Father Pope Francis this morning.

“In recent days, and since he was admitted to hospital in February, he has been showing immense courage and serenity in the face of frailty and suffering. In this, he has been giving such powerful witness to the dignity of human life and to resilience in the face of suffering which has meant so much, especially to those who are struggling with illness, disability or any other difficulty at this time.

“Just yesterday, on Easter Sunday he proclaimed from the balcony in Saint Peter's Square Buona Pasqua! Happy Easter! reminding us that Christ is alive. Christ is risen. Christ is our hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pope Francis often said that the face of God is Mercy. In the coming days, we will remember him with thanksgiving and pray that God will have mercy on his soul and reward him for all the good work he has done."

President Michael D. Higgins expresses his deepest sympathies to the Apostolic Nuncio, to Archbishop Eamon Martin and all religious in Ireland, to members of the Catholic faith throughout Ireland and around the world, to all those who will particularly feel his loss in his native Argentina and across South and Central America, and to all those of all faiths and none who were so inspired by his life and work.

First Minister of Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neil expressed her condolences following the death of Pope Francis.

Michelle O’Neill said: “I am very sad to learn of the death of Pope Francis, a man of great faith and a strong, determined leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During his visit to Ireland in 2018, he spoke passionately in support of the peace process. He also marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, giving thanks for the peace it delivered in Ireland.

“Pope Francis showed compassion on LGBT issues and condemned right-wing extremists, and he was ahead of many world leaders in speaking out against the Israeli war in Gaza. His efforts to reach out and acknowledge past wrongs should also be recognised.

“Catholics right across the world, including here in Ireland, will feel his loss deeply.

“I extend my condolences to Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, Eamon Martin, Church leaders here in Ireland and throughout the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP leader Gavin Robinson MP has expressed his condolences, he said: “Pope Francis was held in deep affection by many in Northern Ireland. We extend our respectful sympathies to all those grieving his passing.

While many within the unionist community may hold different theological views, it is important to recognise the profound respect and admiration that many of our fellow countrymen and women had for the humble caretaker who entered the priesthood and died as the head of the Roman Catholic church. At this moment, we acknowledge their sorrow and offer our sincere condolences."

In a statement confirming the news, a spokesperson for the Vatican shared: “Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.”

Pope Francis had been recovering from double pneumonia after being hospitalised with a severe infection.