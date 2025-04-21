Pope Francis death: Night prayers tonight in St Pius X Church in Moville in Donegal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People in Inishowen have been advised that prayers will be said tonight, Easter Monday, in Moville following the passing of Pope Francis this morning.

A spokesperson for the Moville parish posted: “To mark the death of our late Holy Father Pope Francis we will have a special night prayer here in St Pius X at 9.00pm after the end of the exposition of the Blessed Sacrament tonight.

"May his soul rest in eternal peace in the house of the Father.”