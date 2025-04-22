Pope Francis' message of love, peace, kindness will long outlive the People's Pope
‘The tomb should be in the ground; simple, without particular ornamentation, bearing only the inscription: Franciscus’, Pope Francis stipulated back in 2022 as he laid out his plans for his final journey.
In 12 short years he did a lot. He reached out beyond the world’s 1.2billion Catholics to those of all creeds and none who were destitute, living through or fleeing the horrors of war, poverty and persecution. He reached beyond the comfort zones of many traditional church leaders. And he did not shy away from the clerical abuse scandals that have devastated the lives of so many.
Nor did not miss when he called out those world leaders who fuel conflict and think little to nothing of killing other people, as he promoted peace and acceptance around the world.
That message of peace, humanity, kindness, a message he worked so hard to instill and grow in the hearts of others during his time at the helm of the Catholic Church, a message he defended with fearless resolve, will long outlive this humble man.
His successor in this powerful global role will help shape the future of not just Catholicism but the world.
Pope Francis broke the mould and it is to be hoped his successor will be cut from the same cloth as the man who will forever be remembered as the People’s Pope.
