Popular Derry café announces closure due to 'rising costs and tight margins'

Popular Derry café Brøn have announced that they will be closing their Bishop Street premises.

Posting on Facebook, owner Connor Allen shared how rising costs have taken a toll on the small business and they will no longer be able to operate.

The post said: “Today’s post isn’t our usual type of content, it’s something I never imagined saying. But, it is with an incredibly heavy heart that I am announcing the closure of Brøn Bishop Street, with our final day trading this Sunday 21st January. This decision, without a doubt, has been one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make. The last few years have been tough. The business survived Covid and re-opening after Covid, but can no longer survive the the rising costs and tight margins that small businesses are facing and being crippled by.

“In recent months it began to affect my own health and wellbeing. It’s heartbreaking, the team are gutted and we’re a mixed bag of emotions right now.

“On a more positive note, we have been fortunate to serve an incredible community over the years that welcomed us with open arms - the customers, local businesses, our suppliers and the best team.

“The support, loyalty, and genuine friendships I’ve made with people both locally and from afar are what made Brøn special. There are no words to express how grateful myself and the team are for the smiles, laughter, and memories we’ve made. So for that, thank you.

“Bron 2 Go and Bron Bay will remain open, so it’s not all bad! You’ll still be able to get your coffee fix at these two locations.

“To anyone who currently has vouchers, you can use them between now and Sunday 21st Jan on Bishop street before we officially close the doors. Or alternatively, you can use them on Spencer Road / Bron Bay.

“I’ll end the post by saying keep on supporting the small businesses of Derry, everyone can do with the help at the moment