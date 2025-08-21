The population of Ireland has risen to 7.1 million, an increase of 26 per cent, or 1.5 million people, over the 20 years since 2002.

That’s according to a new joint census completed by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) and the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).

But since 2011 Derry and Donegal have witnessed among the lowest rates of population growth in the country.

In Derry and Strabane the population grew by only 1.8 per cent between 2011 and 2022. In Donegal the figure was 3.7 per cent – the lowest in the 26 counties.

“In both parts of the island, the population growth between 2011 and 2022 was highest nearest the respective capitals, Dublin and Belfast, with the lowest growth rates being in the more geographically remote areas.

"In Northern Ireland the highest growth was in Lisburn and Castlereagh at 11 per cent, while the Causeway Coast and Glens grew by 0.3 per cent. In Ireland, Fingal’s population grew by 21 per cent, while that of Donegal increased by just 4 per cent [rounded up from 3.7] over the period,” the authors state.

Overall the census shows this was the first time the population on the island of Ireland has exceeded 7 million people since the period of the famine or An Gorta Mór – The Great Hunger in 1851.

But population growth in the 26 counties has far outstripped that in the North.

Between 2002 and 2022, the population in the 26 counties increased by 31 per cent while in the North it rose by 13 per cent.

The 5.15 million people living in the 26 counties in 2022 accounted for 73 per cent of the all-island population, while the 1.91 million people in the North accounted for 27 per cent.

The North – median age 40 – is lightly older than the South (38 years).

The median age of the population is 38 years in Ireland and 40 years in Northern Ireland, both below the EU average of 44 years.

And there are over 90,000 more women than men on the island.

In 2022, the population of the island of Ireland was made up of 3,484,496 males and 3,575,186 females. With more females than males in 2022, the sex ratio was 97.5 males to every 100 females.