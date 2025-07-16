Portrush church thanks Derry-based Iranian asylum seeker whose artistic talents have put smiles on little faces

An Iranian asylum seeker has put his incredible artistic talents to good use by helping brighten up a church in Portrush.

In his previous life Alborz Nobakht ran an art school in the west Iranian city of Lali but was forced to flee following a surge in religious persecution against Christians.

Alborz and his son Mohammed (15) arrived in the North in May. After making an asylum claim, they were placed in a Portrush hotel.

They found support in Ballywillan Presbyterian Church – a haven for countless individuals and families who have sought refuge here.

Iranian asylum seeker Alborz Nobakht painting the children’s area of Ballywillan Presbyterian Church.

Church Elder Christine Dunlop explained: “Our church provides a safe space for asylum seekers living locally where they can meet with social workers, counsellors, healthcare professionals and staff from the education sector as well as the local borough council and a range of charities.

“I show all the asylum seekers around our church and invite those who are from a Christian background to come to our activities.

“Alborz came to church with a number of other Christian Iranians and I discovered he was an artist when he produced the most amazing pencil sketch.”

At his request and that of another artist, Mrs Dunlop purchased paints and other supplies.

Alborz Nobakht with Ballywillan Presbyterian Church Elder Christine Dunlop and Rev Gordon McCracken. For his willingness to participate in church life, Alborz has been given a letter of support which the people of Ballywillan hope will assist him in his bid for refugee status.

“Alborz completed some fabulous pieces of work. He told me he was a muralist and calligrapher by profession, showing me his work for big companies. But it was his pencil drawings that fascinated me.”

His subjects range from landscapes to famous faces to ordinary men and women caught up in conflict.

His arrival was perfect timing as the church children’s room needed painted.

Keen to repay the kindness, Alborz and his friends got to work.

The biblical story of Noah, brought to life thanks to the artistic talents of Alborz Nobakht.

“They designed, prepared and painted the room in a child-friendly manner,” said Christine Dunlop.

“I spent time in the church buildings while they worked and it was wonderful to hear the camaraderie as they painted. This amazing group of people who never knew each other before coming to Northern Ireland formed extremely close friendships.”

The room was completed on a Friday and followed by Sunday service.

“During the church service our minister, Rev Gordon McCracken, publicly thanked each of our wonderful Iranian friends for their brilliant artwork.

Alborz’s pencil drawing of former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

“Everyone spent time looking at the room and then personally thanking our new friends. It was a difficult day for them as Israel had just bombed their home country and they were so concerned for family and friends back home.”

Alborz has been given a letter of support which the people of Ballywillan hope will assist him in his bid for refugee status.

“We have an amazing range of very gifted people coming to NI,” Mrs Dunlop added.

“I have had folks tell me they are here to take our jobs. I ask them if they are an industrial pharmacist, graphic designer, banker, dentist, muralist, interpreter or perhaps a musician. These lovely human beings will add to the diversity and complexity of our society and we will be all the better for them."

Alborz and his son have now been relocated to Derry. But he said he is indebted to Ballywillan church for the kindness shown to him.

“The dream now is to open my own art school here in NI and carry on the work I was doing before I had to leave Lali.”