POSITIVE AGEING MONTH. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Patricia Logue pictured marking 'Positive Ageing Month' at Gransha Park House on Tuesday afternoon last. October 2023 is Positive Ageing Month. Included from left are Heather Hamilton, Senior Health and Social Wellbeing Improvement Officer, Public Health Authority, Ciara Burke, Age Friendly Co-Ordinator, DCSDC, Una McNaughton, Health and Social Wellbeing Improvement Officer, WHSCT and Mary Breslin, Older People and Programmes Manager, Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The Western Health and Social Care Trust and Derry City and Strabane District Council are working with the Public Health Agency and Community and Voluntary organisations to develop and promote the programme. The events begin on Sunday October 1st to mark International Day of Older Persons and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, officially launched the programme this week.

She said: “I am delighted to introduce the programme for Positive Ageing Month 2023 - a month long festival to support older people.

“This year’s programme offers a wealth of opportunities for citizens aged 50+ years to be included in all aspects of community life across the District. Locally the Age Friendly Programme aims to engrain the inclusion of older people by increasing participation and access to services and making sure this is an enjoyable place for people to live and grow older in. The wide range of opportunities are reflective of the partnership working by all stakeholders including the community and voluntary sector who continuously reach out to support our older citizens. I would like to thank everyone for their contributions and the Western Health and Social Care Trust and the Public Health Agency for their ongoing support. I would encourage everyone to use Positive Ageing Month as an opportunity to try something new, get along to as many of the events as possible and encourage others to join you.

“Our roadshow information events are designed to provide advice on issues that are most relevant to our older population such as staying safe and keeping active. We also want to showcase some of the many opportunities to stay connected through hobbies and groups – demonstrating that Derry and Strabane is a great place to live and grow older. I am positive that everyone who attends the roadshows will find them very informative and I look forward to seeing everyone there.”

Some highlights of the programme include walks, talks, music sessions, photography competition, talks on pensions planning and making your home more energy efficient, as well as a number of Information Events during the month.

Positive Ageing Information Events will be rolled out across the Council area, supported by the Public Health Agency and in partnership with the community and voluntary sector.

These information events will offer advice and information from local services in relation to home safety, offer guidance around issues such as fall prevention while also promoting opportunities to increase social participation, connect with others and stay active.

Derg Valley Leisure Centre in Castlederg will host the first roadshow on Tuesday 3rd October from 2-4pm while the second will be held at Foyle Arena on Wednesday 11th October from 11am-2pm. Attendees must register in advance and are encouraged to attend by themselves or with friends.

Seamus Ward, Head of Health Improvement, Equality and Involvement, Western Health and Social Care Trust commented: “The Western Trust is delighted to support the Positive Ageing campaign again this year. There is a diverse range of programmes and activities on offer and we are pleased once again to be involved and help promote this great opportunity to celebrate the contribution that older people make to our communities. We would like to thank our partners for all their hard work in delivering another successful Positive Ageing Month Campaign. We encourage everyone to take a look at this year’s brochure and get out and about and get involved in as many activities as you can.”

Fiona Teague, Head of Health and Social Wellbeing Improvement (West) at Public Health Agency (PHA) said: “Growing older shouldn’t be a barrier to leading a happy and fulfilled later life. Empowering older people to live healthier and fulfilling lives is crucial to maintaining and improving their wellbeing. It can help reduce isolation, increase physical activity and also help encourage important connections with others which will be beneficial to mental health.

“Positive Ageing Month is a welcome opportunity to celebrate older people and for them to connect and become involved in events and activities which promote improvement in both physical and mental health which will in turn help reduce health inequalities. The PHA is delighted to work in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council and the Western Health and Social Care Trust to help recognise the invaluable contribution older people make within their community and wider society.”