‘Positive’ Nicole’s ‘biggest wish’ is that treatment will help her see nieces and nephews

Nicole McDermott

Derry woman Nicole, who is married to Burt man Ciaran McDermott and was diagnosed over five years ago, was due to start her care plan in Northern Irleand, but this has proven ‘challenging’.

Nicole experiences up to 10 seizures a day, has lost her sight, has limited speech, experiences absences, tremors and is in chronic pain. A fundraiser was set up to help her access treatment at Brain and Mind in London and it was initially thought the first stage of the care plan could take place in Northern Ireland, under the guidance of Professor Mark Edwards.

However, in an update on the fundraising page, Nicole’s family said that this has proven to be a ‘challenge’ and as the months have passed ‘Nicole is not getting any better’ or receiving ‘any medical intervention in Northern Ireland.’

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“So, the decision has now been made by Nicole, Ciaran, her family and Professor Edwards to start the first part of Nicole’s treatment in the UK.

“This treatment will also be private and the main aim is to get Nicole’s function of the brain reconnected. Professor Edwards is looking at the options and the price and will contact us soon with this information. It has been a challenging and frustrating few months trying to get Nicole’s plan in place; however Professor Edwards is still hopeful that Nicole will improve and get a quality of life back.”

They added that Nicole still “can’t see, has limited speech and mobility and has seizures and pain daily but she has kept a positive outlook through all of this and is so keen to get her treatment plan started so she can improve her life quality”.