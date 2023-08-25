Possible traffic delays on Saturday with Royal Black Preceptory and Pride parades in Derry

Police said: “The public is advised that on Saturday, 26 August, Foyle Pride Parade takes place in Derry in the afternoon, from 2-3pm. Leaving Waterside Train Station, the parade crosses the top deck (city bound) of Craigavon Bridge onto Carlisle Road, into The Diamond, down Shipquay Street and into Guildhall Square.

In a separate statement, they also said: "The public is advised of parades this weekend in Derry City and Strabane District.“The Royal Black Preceptory annual demonstration is in Artigarvan on Saturday, 26 August, from noon until 5pm. Feeder parades are scheduled to take place across Derry City and Strabane District in the morning and evening.“Police will be deployed to help manage traffic throughout the day.”