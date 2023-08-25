News you can trust since 1772

Possible traffic delays on Saturday with Royal Black Preceptory and Pride parades in Derry

Police in Derry are advising that there may be traffic delays on Saturday, August 25 as feeder parades for the Royal Black Preceptory and the Pride parade are due to take place.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:31 BST- 1 min read
The Foyle Pride Parade makes its way along Duke Street in Derry. Photograph: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2234GS – 028The Foyle Pride Parade makes its way along Duke Street in Derry. Photograph: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2234GS – 028
Police said: “The public is advised that on Saturday, 26 August, Foyle Pride Parade takes place in Derry in the afternoon, from 2-3pm. Leaving Waterside Train Station, the parade crosses the top deck (city bound) of Craigavon Bridge onto Carlisle Road, into The Diamond, down Shipquay Street and into Guildhall Square.

“Officers will be deployed to manage traffic.”

In a separate statement, they also said: "The public is advised of parades this weekend in Derry City and Strabane District.“The Royal Black Preceptory annual demonstration is in Artigarvan on Saturday, 26 August, from noon until 5pm. Feeder parades are scheduled to take place across Derry City and Strabane District in the morning and evening.“Police will be deployed to help manage traffic throughout the day.”

