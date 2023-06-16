Possible traffic disruption alert over parades in Derry tonight and tomorrow
Drivers are advised of possible traffic disruption today and tomorrow (Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17) due to parades in Derry.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read
This evening, a parade is taking place from 8.30pm-10pm, crossing Dungiven Road from Irish Street onto Woodburn Road.On Saturday, a parade from Dungiven Road over the top deck of Craigavon Bridge into the city centre takes place from 11am to 12pm. Police said that this “is expected to cause minimal disruption to traffic”.“Officers will be in the area to ensure traffic disruption is minimal.”