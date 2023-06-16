News you can trust since 1772
Possible traffic disruption alert over parades in Derry tonight and tomorrow

Drivers are advised of possible traffic disruption today and tomorrow (Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17) due to parades in Derry.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read

This evening, a parade is taking place from 8.30pm-10pm, crossing Dungiven Road from Irish Street onto Woodburn Road.On Saturday, a parade from Dungiven Road over the top deck of Craigavon Bridge into the city centre takes place from 11am to 12pm. Police said that this “is expected to cause minimal disruption to traffic”.“Officers will be in the area to ensure traffic disruption is minimal.”

Marchers pictured on Craigavon Bridge during a previous parade. (File picture) INLS3318-140KMMarchers pictured on Craigavon Bridge during a previous parade. (File picture) INLS3318-140KM
