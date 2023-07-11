Possible traffic disruptions in Derry due to 11th night parades
The public is advised of some possible traffic disruption across the Derry City & Strabane District this evening, Tuesday, 11th July, due to feeder parades for the Twelfth of July.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 15:34 BST
These include in The Fountain in the city, Castlederg, Newtownstewart, Donemana, Artigarvan and Newbuildings between 7pm and 11pm.
Parades will also take place on Wednesday morning and evening between approximately 7am to 11am and 5pm to 8pm.
The public is advised of some delays, including on routes in and out of the city.