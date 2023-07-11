These include in The Fountain in the city, Castlederg, Newtownstewart, Donemana, Artigarvan and Newbuildings between 7pm and 11pm.

Parades will also take place on Wednesday morning and evening between approximately 7am to 11am and 5pm to 8pm.

The public is advised of some delays, including on routes in and out of the city.