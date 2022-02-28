Pray for Ukraine: Vigil in Derry on Wednesday night
A public candlelight vigil at which prayers will be said for the people of Ukraine is to be held in Derry city centre on Wednesday night at 7pm.
The organisers of the rally, which will be held at Guildhall Square, have urged everyone of all backgrounds to unite in sending a powerful message of support.
The vigil has been organised by a group of local women who said they wanted to bring the whole community together to stand in solidarity and to pray together amid the deepening humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
A spokesperson stressed they don’t belong to any political group and were just deeply concerned at what was unfolding, stating:
“I’m sure many of you will agree that what is happening in the world at present is truly heartbreaking.
“Many hearts are sore, families torn apart and the people of Ukraine are suffering so much.
“We want to unite in prayer, praying for peace and safety for all involved and for the conversion of Russia.
“If you’re free this Wednesday, please come and join us and unite together in prayer.”
People are being asked to bring a candle along to the event, but not to bring balloons of any description due to the environmental impact they have on local wildlife.
Meanwhile collection points opened up across Derry yesterday for donations of supplies for fleeing refugees. The donations, once gathered, are to be dispatched to Ukraine’s border with Poland later this week. Further items are being collected in preparation for any refugees who will be coming to the north west.