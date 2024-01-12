'Preferred bidder' appointed in sale of Derry's Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre
Derry City and Strabane District Council has confirmed that a ‘preferred bidder’ has been appointed for Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre.
A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that the procurement process in relation to the disposal of the former Lisnagelvin Leisure Centre site has now closed. A preferred bidder has been appointed. An announcement around the preferred bidder and the future plans for the site will be made once the legal process in relation to the Agreement for Lease and associated contractual requirements is concluded.