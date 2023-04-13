News you can trust since 1772
President Bill Clinton returning to Derry next week to speak at Hume and Trimble tribute

Former President of the United States Bill Clinton will be returning to Derry next week to speak at an event honouring the late John Hume and David Trimble.

By Brendan McDaid
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 11:19 BST

The 42nd President of America will deliver the keynote address at the Guildhall in the city centre on Tuesday afternoon, April 18, at an event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation.

The Foundation will present a posthumous tribute to John Hume and David Trimble, 1998 Nobel Peace Prize Laureates, through music, poetry and reflections during the event.

The artists performing will include Phil Coulter, Derry born Neil Hannon from Divine Comedy, young Derry singer Roe and Tim Wheeler, from the band ASH who played at the historic YES gig in 1998.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/02/98 US President Bill Clinton pictured in Derry with the local MP John Hume during his one day visit to the province in 1995.PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/02/98 US President Bill Clinton pictured in Derry with the local MP John Hume during his one day visit to the province in 1995.
PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/02/98 US President Bill Clinton pictured in Derry with the local MP John Hume during his one day visit to the province in 1995.
Representatives of the Hume and Trimble families will also be in attendance.

Bill Clinton has been to Derry several times and will be returning just days after his successor US President Joe Biden’s current visit to Ireland.

The then sitting US President and First Lady first came to Derry in the winter of 1995.

At the time Derry came to a standstill as tens of thousands of local people packed into Guildhall Square, Waterloo Place, Shipquay Street and along the City Walls to witness Bill Clinton deliver his message of hope.

Former American President Bill Clinton pictured previously part in a one day visit to Northern Ireland to help launch a new book on peacemaking on behalf of the University of Ulster. Mr Clinton started his visit by walking over the Peace Bridge in Derry followed by a reception and speech at the Guildhall. Bill Clinton in front of the Guildhall with former SDLP leader John Hume and his wife Pat. Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.Former American President Bill Clinton pictured previously part in a one day visit to Northern Ireland to help launch a new book on peacemaking on behalf of the University of Ulster. Mr Clinton started his visit by walking over the Peace Bridge in Derry followed by a reception and speech at the Guildhall. Bill Clinton in front of the Guildhall with former SDLP leader John Hume and his wife Pat. Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.
Former American President Bill Clinton pictured previously part in a one day visit to Northern Ireland to help launch a new book on peacemaking on behalf of the University of Ulster. Mr Clinton started his visit by walking over the Peace Bridge in Derry followed by a reception and speech at the Guildhall. Bill Clinton in front of the Guildhall with former SDLP leader John Hume and his wife Pat. Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

He told those gathered: “Crossing the border now is as easy as crossing a speed bump, the soldiers are off the streets, the City Walls are open to civilians. There are no more shakedowns as you walk into a store. Daily life has become more ordinary but this will never be an ordinary city!”

