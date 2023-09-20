President Higgins leads tributes to Donegal broadcaster Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rónán passed away at his home in Coshclady, Gweedore, on Tuesday. He was 53.

The TG4 and Raidió na Gaeltachta presenter was a tireless promoter of the Irish language and culture over several decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

President Higgins said: “Rónán was particularly popular and highly respected amongst the Gaeltacht and Irish-speaking communities throughout the length and breadth of Ireland.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The late Donegal broadcaster Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí who has sadly passed away.

"Although primarily associated with RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta he was also a versatile broadcaster on television and presented various programmes on RTÉ and TG4 over the years.

“Liveliness and exuberance were the hallmarks of his broadcasting style which was recognised with many awards.

“He had a particular interest in identifying new musical talent and nurturing new bands and solo performers. He established various musical festivals and events including An Cabaret Craiceáilte and loved being centre stage to present the liveliest of public events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He had an additional skill – the ability to conduct measured interviews on sensitive subjects with vulnerable people.

“He was always welcome where Irish-speakers met, from Tory Island to West Belfast, at the annual Oireachtas festival or other such events.

“He was simply a hero amongst the Irish-speaking community.”

Mary Durkan was among those paying tribute locally.

"Craoltóir den chéad scoth a bhí i Rónán agus spreag sé a lán daoine, idir óg is aosta, lena ghrá dá theanga dhúchais agus don chultúr Gaelach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ní bheidh a leithéid arís ann. Comhbhrón ó chroí lena mhuintir agus lena chairde uilig. [Rónán was a broadcaster of the highest order and inspired a lot of people, young and old, with his love for Irish language and culture. We won’t see his like again. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends]”, she said.

Gweedore parish priest Fr. Brian Ó'Fearraigh stated: “‘Is é mo chroí atá trom is brónach…’ ach buíoch, beannachtach fósta go raibh aithne agam ar an fhear uasal, Gaelach, Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí atá ar shlua na bhfíréan. Ár mbeannacht leat a Rónáin. [My heart is heavy and sad but I’m grateful and blessed to have known this Irish gentleman, Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí, who is among the host of the just. Blessings on you Rónán].”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said: “Comhbhrón ó chroí ar chloisteáil go bhfuil Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí imithe uainn ar shlí na fírinne. Craoltóir cumasach den chéad scoth a bhí ann agus curadh ar son na teanga Gaeilge. Mo smaointe lena theaghlach agus lena chairde ag an am dúshlánach seo [Condolences from my heart on hearing Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí has left us on the path of truth. He was a powerful broadcaster of the highest order and a champion of the Irish language. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time].

President Higgins said: “Sabina and I would like to extend our sympathy to Rónán’s wife Bernie, their daughter Fionnuala, his brothers and sisters, his friends and colleagues and that community which was so dear to his heart,” he said.