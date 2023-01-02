President Michael D. Higgins pays tribute to Brian Hutton – a ‘fine journalist’ with a ‘reputation for reliability’
The President Michael D. Higgins has expressed condolences with the family, friends and colleagues of Brian Hutton, describing the late Derry man as ‘a fine journalist’ with a ‘reputation for reliability’.
Mr. Hutton, originally from Aberfoyle, had worked as deputy news editor of the Press Association (PA), and had contributed to the Belfast Telegraph, Daily Mirror and Irish Times, among many other publications, over a two decade career in journalism.
The highly-regarded reporter died suddenly on New Year’s Eve after taking unwell.
The St. Columb’s College old boy had been working right up until his death and one of his reports on the State papers appeared in the Irish Times on Saturday, the day of his tragic passing.
President Higgins said: “Brian was a fine journalist and known as a brilliant colleague with a reputation for reliability and a sensitive nature. He will be missed by so many.”
His friend Johnny Henderson said Brian had taken a walk out the back shore at Buncrana on the morning before he died.
“Little did we know as we set out from the Stone Jug on Saturday morning for a walk along your beloved Lough Swilly you were in your final hours.
"As fine a man and as great a friend as you will ever find. We'll miss you for the rest of our days Brian,” he said.
His cousin Laura Hutton, a Deputy Picture Editor at The Irish Times, said he had been a ‘big bro’ and an inspiration.
"Brian gave me Prince, The Stone Roses, the three chords anyone really needs and encouraged me to study photography. He had a skill of getting you to tell him things you didn’t want to. A born journalist and a great mucker. We’re broken,” she stated.