President Michael D Higgins pays tribute to Ollie Horgan ahead of funeral

President Micheal D. Higgins has paid tribute to Ollie Horgan ahead of the former Finn Harps manager’s funeral on Monday.

The 57-year-old passed away on Thursday following a period of illness.

The Galway native was a hugely popular figure in Irish football who enjoyed great success as a coach with Fanad United, FAI Schools Ulster Boys' Team, FAI Schools Under-18's Boys' Team, Finn Harps and Galway United.

President Higgins, a Galway United supporter and Eamonn Deacy Park regular, said: "Ollie was one of the most respected and popular people in the League of Ireland. He will be warmly remembered for his wonderful management and intense passion for the game, in particular during his near decade-long spell as manager of Finn Harps.

“More recently Ollie has played a key role, working as assistant to John Caulfield, in the successful recent seasons of Galway United, only leaving his role in recent weeks due to the health challenges he was facing.

“He will be deeply missed by the whole League of Ireland community.

“May I express my deepest sympathy and condolences to Ollie’s wife Anita, his children Emma, Anthony, Brendan, Conor and David, to all of his family who have made such an extraordinary contribution to the game, and to all of his players, colleagues, friends and fans throughout the country.”

FAI President Paul Cooke said: “Ollie was one of the great characters in Irish football. He was a gentleman who brought energy to a room, knowledge to a conversation and passion to everything he was involved with. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time. He will be missed but never forgotten."

Ollie was someone who consistently strived to raise standards by encouraging and assisting others through his coaching, scouting and mentorship and had a profound impact on the Schools game and in the League of Ireland, the FAI said.

A moment’s silence will observed at all League of Ireland fixtures and the Women’s All-Island Cup Final this weekend.

Ollie’s Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Christ the King, Salthill at noon on Monday after which he will be laid to rest in Rahoon Cemetery.

