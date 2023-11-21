'Prestigious' Victorian style residence on the market in Greencastle with 'incredible' views of Lough Foyle
This property built in 1879 and lovingly and faithfully maintained in the original style stands on a 2.5-acre site just off the Church Brae in the village of Greencastle.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 21st Nov 2023, 12:12 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 12:13 GMT
The two-storey Victorian style property of 2500 sq ft overlooking Greencastle Harbour has excellent mature gardens and forest and will be exceptionally popular as a prestigious residence in this beautiful village on the banks of Lough Foyle. The accommodation retains many of the original features including fireplaces, sash windows, coving, wooden floors and mature gardens.
The property is on the market for €795,000. For more information, visit https://mccauleyproperties.com/property/the-hermitage-church-brae-greencastle/
