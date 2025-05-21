Pride Quilt exhibited in Derry to raise LGBTQIA+ awareness
The event was attended by members of UNISON who first initiated LGBTQIA+ Awareness Week, support organisations Rainbow and Foyle Pride, and members of the Council’s recently established LGBTQIA+ Working Group, plus friends and supporters.
The section of the Quilt on display was a tribute to those who lost their lives to AIDS.
Members of the family of one of the event’s founders Patrick Doherty were present.
Patrick, who died from AIDS, was fondly remembered by his family. His sister Karen gave a moving speech about the ongoing need for support for the community.
Martin McConnelogue and Michael McLaughlin, co-founders of LGBTQIA+ Awareness Week, stressed the importance of providing support for a marginalized community. They welcomed the event and presence of the Doherty family and thanked local organisations and Council for making a local launch possible. This was echoed by Jason Dunne of Foyle Pride.