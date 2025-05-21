Pride Quilt exhibited in Derry to raise LGBTQIA+ awareness

LGBTQIA+ awareness was raised in Derry with an exhibition of a section of the Pride Quilt, created over thirty years ago.

The event was attended by members of UNISON who first initiated LGBTQIA+ Awareness Week, support organisations Rainbow and Foyle Pride, and members of the Council’s recently established LGBTQIA+ Working Group, plus friends and supporters.

The section of the Quilt on display was a tribute to those who lost their lives to AIDS.

Members of the family of one of the event’s founders Patrick Doherty were present.

Group pictured at the launch of LGBTQIA+ Awareness Week held in the Learning Disability and Multi-Use Centre. From left are Martin McConnellogue, Unison LGBT, Amanda Biega, good relations officer, DCSDC, Jason Dunn, chairperson Pride, Cllr. Sandra Duffy, Amy McRory, Rainbow (Foyle), James McGolderick and Xavier Beardwood. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Patrick, who died from AIDS, was fondly remembered by his family. His sister Karen gave a moving speech about the ongoing need for support for the community.

Martin McConnelogue and Michael McLaughlin, co-founders of LGBTQIA+ Awareness Week, stressed the importance of providing support for a marginalized community. They welcomed the event and presence of the Doherty family and thanked local organisations and Council for making a local launch possible. This was echoed by Jason Dunne of Foyle Pride.