Prof. O’Neill says withdrawal of guidance for trans pupils ‘incredible concerning’ given higher risk of poor mental health

Professor Siobhán O’Neill has branded the withdrawal of transgender guidance for schools and a new policy on pronouns ‘incredibly concerning’ given the higher risk of poor mental health among trans pupils.

The Derry-based mental health champion for the North raised her concerns at the Stormont Education Committee after Education Minister Paul Givan requested the withdrawal of the Education Authority guidance.

Mr. Givan also issued a new policy for schools under which neither pupils nor teachers ‘should be compelled to use pronouns other than those which reflect biological sex’.

Prof. O’Neill said: “I want to talk about the impact of the recent decisions around transgender pupils. Gender diversity exists. Transgender pupils have a higher risk of poor mental health and suicidal thoughts.

Professor Siobhán O'Neill

"One study that was conducted a number of years ago actually showed that 43.5 per cent of transgender people in Northern Ireland had attempted suicide. The evidence indicates very strongly that gender-affirming policies and supporting safety in the school setting are protective.

"A Department of Education survey in 2017 found that two thirds of LGBT+ pupils did not feel welcomed or valued at school, and only 55 per cent felt safe at school. The same survey found that most transgender young people felt that teachers did not understand them, and four in ten transgender pupils reported inconsiderate use of their forename by staff. Some even reported transphobic remarks by teachers.

" Almost three quarters said their experience at school impacted on their well-being. That was in 2017, before the rise in hate crime that we have seen since 2019.”

Prof. O’Neill told the committee that she believed the removal of the guidance supporting trans pupils and the new policy were ‘incredibly concerning’.

She observed that the stipulation that teachers should not be compelled to use a child's preferred pronouns could be traumatising for pupils.

“Gender-divergent children say that that is traumatic and distressing for them. That is harmful. There should always be respect for people's identities. Most teachers, as is always the case, will do that. That bit is really unnecessary. It is nearly saying that it is OK to do that. I find that really difficult,” she remarked.