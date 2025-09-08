Professional wrestling to return to Derry's Guildhall with a line-up of 'top talent'

The wait is over! On Saturday, September 20 at 2 pm, the Derry Guildhall will once again be shaking with the roar of the crowd as professional wrestling makes its triumphant return to one of the city’s most iconic venues.

For one afternoon only, fans of all ages will witness a high-octane family spectacular, featuring some of the biggest names and rising stars in the world of professional wrestling.

This blockbuster event will crown the first-ever All-Star Champion — history will be made in Derry!

The Guildhall has seen many legendary nights of entertainment over the years, and wrestling holds a special place in its story. Over 30 years ago, crowds packed inside to see the giants of British wrestling. One of the most famous nights came in 1987, when the legendary Giant Haystacks collided with hometown hero Kung Fu Eddie Hamill, creating memories still spoken about today.

Now, more than three decades later, the squared circle returns to the Guildhall — bigger, louder, and more spectacular than ever before.

Professional wrestling is enjoying a worldwide resurgence. With the WWE drawing millions of viewers every week on streaming platforms like Netflix, the sport has captured the imagination of new generations across the globe. And now, fans in Northern Ireland won’t have to just watch it on their screens — they’ll get to experience the drama, the athleticism, and the excitement live and up close.

Promoter David Walker said:

“It’s an honour to bring professional wrestling back to Derry and to the world-famous Guildhall.

We’re making history by crowning the first All-Star Champion, and the line-up is stacked with top talent from across the UK and beyond. This show is for everyone — families, kids, lifelong fans, and brand-new fans alike. Get ready for an afternoon you’ll never forget.”

Tickets are on sale now at ticketsource.co.uk