Programme of films made in and about Donegal in 1950s to 80s to be presented in Inishowen
This bespoke programme includes professional and amateur film documenting many aspects of Donegal life through promotional travelogues capturing the beauty of the landscape for prospective visitors, as well as Gael Linn’s Amharc Éireanncinema newsreel and amateur films capturing community life in years gone by.
Programme highlights include Cursaí Ostáin, a filmlet about a hotel course for young women in Bundoran in 1957; Radharc’s Irish College Ranafast, documenting the experience of young Gaeltacht visitors in the early ‘60s; and Bob Quinn’s highly controversial documentary The Family, which revealed life inside the Atlantis Commune of “Screamers” at Burtonport, Co. Donegal (1979).
Films in the programme include:
Amharc Éireann Gearrscannáin:
Bréidín Thir Chonaill 1956
Cúrsaí Ostáin 1957
Pathe Pictorial: Donegal 1957
Amharc Éireann Nuachtscannáin:
Moville Angling Festival 1959
Donegal Win National Curragh Championship1960
Teelin Gael-Linn Project 1960
Killybegs Minister Sees Boat Building 1962
Radharc: Irish College Ranafast1962
The Family 1979
Destination Donegal 1983
The programme is co-presented by the Irish Film Institute and the Disappear Here Film Club, in partnership with ChangeMakers Donegal and Concern Worldwide.
The event takes place at 2pm, on Saturday, November 11 at Market House, Clonmany, Inishowen, Co. Donegal.