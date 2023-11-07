Programme of films made in and about Donegal in 1950s to 80s to be presented in Inishowen

Inishowen’s ‘Disappear Here’ Film Festival has partnered with the prestigious national film archives at the Irish Film Institute (IFI) to present an eclectic programme of films made in and about Donegal from the 1950s to the 1980s.

This bespoke programme includes professional and amateur film documenting many aspects of Donegal life through promotional travelogues capturing the beauty of the landscape for prospective visitors, as well as Gael Linn’s Amharc Éireanncinema newsreel and amateur films capturing community life in years gone by.

Programme highlights include Cursaí Ostáin, a filmlet about a hotel course for young women in Bundoran in 1957; Radharc’s Irish College Ranafast, documenting the experience of young Gaeltacht visitors in the early ‘60s; and Bob Quinn’s highly controversial documentary The Family, which revealed life inside the Atlantis Commune of “Screamers” at Burtonport, Co. Donegal (1979).

Films in the programme include:

Amharc Éireann Gearrscannáin:

Bréidín Thir Chonaill ​​​​​​1956

Cúrsaí Ostáin 1957

Pathe Pictorial: Donegal ​​​​​​1957

Amharc Éireann Nuachtscannáin:

Moville Angling Festival​​ ​​​1959

Donegal Win National Curragh Championship​​1960

Teelin Gael-Linn Project​​​​​ 1960

Killybegs Minister Sees Boat Building​​​​ 1962

Radharc: Irish College Ranafast​​​​​1962

The Family​ 1979

Destination Donegal 1983

The programme is co-presented by the Irish Film Institute and the Disappear Here Film Club, in partnership with ChangeMakers Donegal and Concern Worldwide.