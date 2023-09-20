Property: Sleek and modern 5 bed home for sale in Culmore Road area of Derry

The listing on Propertypal.com reads: “We are delighted to bring to the market this architecturally designed one off property. Located on a generous plot just off the prestigious Culmore Road within a mature enclosed site. The property is finished with modern exterior including feature stone wall, Beech panel, Zinc roof and chain link downpipes. It is complemented with a luxury internal finish.“The ground floor of the property offers an abundance of natural light to flood through the aluminium framed windows. The accommodation to the ground floor is easily adaptable to suit family needs.“On the first floor there are gallery landings to both sides accommodating four well proportioned ensuite bedrooms. This property is further enhanced by the excellent outdoor space.”