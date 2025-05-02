‘Proud Creggan man’ Eamonn Baker was full of passion, vitality and energy’ and a dedicated champion of peace
This was the tribute paid by colleagues at the Holywell Trust following his passing on Thursday.
Mr. Baker was a well-known figure within the community sector in Derry over many decades.
He was perhaps best known over recent decades for his work at the Holywell Trust.
"Eamonn was an extraordinary character, full of passion, vitality and energy. Throughout his life Eamonn was a champion and campaigner for peace and an ardent supporter of victims and survivors of the Conflict. His skills and interests lay in the collection and amplification of the stories of those most impacted by the Troubles.
“As a community leader, he played a significant part in both establishing and leading up many community relations and community development initiatives throughout a distinguished career in the North West,” the Holywell Trust said in a statement following his death.
The Wave Trauma Centre, which works with survivors of the conflict, described Eamonn as a huge supporter of its work.
"He was a true gentleman, a peacebuilder and worked to help us in every way that he could as the group campaigned for the Injured Pension.
"Our condolences to his family and many friends. May Eamonn rest in eternal peace,” it said.
Throughout his career Mr. Baker was involved with Youthways, the Community Development Learning Initiative and Towards Understanding and Healing.
He was a founding member and former trustee of the Holywell Trust and worked with The Junction and Yes! Publications for many years.
Eamonn was awarded a Doctor of Laws (LLB) by Ulster University in 2019 in recognition of his services to conflict resolution and the community across the North West.
From Creggan, Eamonn was grounded in the community from which he came.
“Eamonn was a proud Creggan man and contributed so much to the life of the Creggan community. If you have ever met Eamonn you will always remember his sharp wit and infectious laughter. His laugh was as large as his personality and the care for those he shared a laugh with,” the Holywell Trust said.
He was equally a ‘gifted writer and editor’, an ‘innovative performer of street theatre’ and event organiser, a ‘sensitive counsellor’, and a ‘skilled facilitator who made some of the most difficult conversations easier’.
He published several books including, most recently, ‘It won’t always be like this - It’s going to get better,’ a collection of submissions from writing inspired by the late journalist and writer Lyra McKee.
"We will miss Eamonn in a number of different ways around the Holywell building from his early morning chanting sessions, his listening ear, to the unceasing support he had for us all. (Space doesn’t allow us to mention how wonderful a footballer he was!)
“Eamonn’s legacy is significant and one full of love and laughter. He supported many people along his journey and brought light and positivity to all of us he met,” the Trust concluded.
Mr. Baker is mourned by his partner Anne and children Ciaran, Gráinne and James.
