Proud mother Mary Nelis pays tribute to activist son as second annual Donncha MacNiallais Bursaries awarded

Proud mother Mary Nelis, now celebrating her 90th year, was on hand on Monday past to meet two recipients of the Donncha MacNiallais Bursary Award at Dove House Community Trust.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scholarships sees two secondary pupils undertaking a week-long paid trip to the Gaeltacht next summer.

The funding will cover travel fees, clothing and spending allowance for the two successful recipients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary’s son Donncha was a well-known community activist and former manager at Dove House. He passed away suddenly aged 64 in 2022.

DONNCHA'S BURSARY AWARD. . . . . Mrs. Mary Nelis pictured front centre with the two students who received the Donncha MacNiallais Bursary Awards 2025 which will see them undertake a week-long paid trip to An Gaeltacht this summer - Reuben Lees, Lumen Christi and Eamon Harkin, Gaelcholaiste Dhoire. Included is Jayne Quigg, manager, Dove House (back centre) and members of the MacNiallais family including Donncha's partner Karen and son Jude. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

He was also a renowned activist within the Irish Language community and struggle for the language’s revival, sustainability and equality.

Donncha proudly promoted the Irish Language, used the language as a gaeilgeoir at every opportunity and assisted in establishing structures and institutions to ensure the language grew and became sustainable for generations to come.

Similarly, within the community sector, the Bogside man was equally a renowned activist in the struggle for equality and challenging the social, economic, and educational inequalities that existed in some of the most marginalised communities of the city and district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at Monday evening, Jayne Quigg, manager, Dove House said the Trust was delighted once again to be involved.

"Yes, again at Dove House we are delighted to be involved in the award. Donncha had a vast and positive impact on our community, especially within the organisation that is Dove House Community Trust.

"It’s important we continue to build on previous years accomplishments and develop something befitting that honours Donncha and his family and I’m sure this will ensure a tangible legacy to remember our esteemed colleague.”

Donncha’s mother Mary said she was proud to play a part in the initiative in memory of her loving son and continue his legacy on behalf of his family – partner Karen and son Jude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our Donncha was passionate about his community and trying to create a better future for all our young people and he was a strong advocate of the Irish language.

"This initiative is therefore a fitting and tangible tribute to his honour and will allow two successful young people to progress their Irish studies in Donegal."

Details of next years will be announced in September on Dove House Social Media Platforms.