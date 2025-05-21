Proud mother Mary Nelis pays tribute to activist son as second annual Donncha MacNiallais Bursaries awarded
The scholarships sees two secondary pupils undertaking a week-long paid trip to the Gaeltacht next summer.
The funding will cover travel fees, clothing and spending allowance for the two successful recipients.
Mary’s son Donncha was a well-known community activist and former manager at Dove House. He passed away suddenly aged 64 in 2022.
He was also a renowned activist within the Irish Language community and struggle for the language’s revival, sustainability and equality.
Donncha proudly promoted the Irish Language, used the language as a gaeilgeoir at every opportunity and assisted in establishing structures and institutions to ensure the language grew and became sustainable for generations to come.
Similarly, within the community sector, the Bogside man was equally a renowned activist in the struggle for equality and challenging the social, economic, and educational inequalities that existed in some of the most marginalised communities of the city and district.
Speaking at Monday evening, Jayne Quigg, manager, Dove House said the Trust was delighted once again to be involved.
"Yes, again at Dove House we are delighted to be involved in the award. Donncha had a vast and positive impact on our community, especially within the organisation that is Dove House Community Trust.
"It’s important we continue to build on previous years accomplishments and develop something befitting that honours Donncha and his family and I’m sure this will ensure a tangible legacy to remember our esteemed colleague.”
Donncha’s mother Mary said she was proud to play a part in the initiative in memory of her loving son and continue his legacy on behalf of his family – partner Karen and son Jude.
"Our Donncha was passionate about his community and trying to create a better future for all our young people and he was a strong advocate of the Irish language.
"This initiative is therefore a fitting and tangible tribute to his honour and will allow two successful young people to progress their Irish studies in Donegal."
Details of next years will be announced in September on Dove House Social Media Platforms.