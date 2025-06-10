£10m North West Regeneration Fund pilot for Derry's historic city centre approved by Minister Gordon Lyons

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has given the green light for a new North West Regeneration Fund to help bring disused landmark buildings in the historic heart of Derry back into use.

The Department for Communities said the purpose of the pilot funding pot is to “utilise government loan funding” for the regeneration of buildings within the “Historic City Conservation Area that the private sector has been unable to fund due to a lack of commercial viability”.

The Fund will be delivered by Derry’s Inner City Trust, and makes available up to £10 million pounds of financial transaction capital loan funding over the next five years.

Minister Lyons said he was “delighted” to be able to announce the fund, and, in particular, the partnership with the Inner City Trust “who have a considerable wealth of experience and expertise in regenerating the city”.

Minister Lyons pictured on The Derry Walls.

"It is anticipated this new fund will make a significant contribution to the regeneration of strategic properties within the Historic City Conservation Area,” he said, adding:

“This is an exciting time for the city, the introduction of this fund comes at a time of significant investment in the area, including the DfC funded Public Realm works adjacent to the historic walls of the City, investment from the City Deal, and the planned expansion of Magee university.

"In addition, my Department is working alongside the Western Health and Social Care Trust in relation to a planning application with aspirations to redevelop the Fort George site into a much needed health hub and mixed use development.

"All of these interventions are serving to enhance the city, making it more attractive for those who live there and those who choose to visit and stay there, providing a significant boost to the local economy.”

Archdeacon Robert Miller, Chair of Inner City Trust meanwhile said: “The approval of the North West Regeneration Fund is a transformative moment for our city. We are proud to partner with the Department for Communities to help unlock the potential of historic buildings that have long stood dormant.

"This investment will breathe new life into the heart of Derry, strengthening our heritage, supporting our economy, and ensuring our built environment serves the needs of future generations.”

Archdeacon Miller said he wished to express his heartfelt thanks to Minister Lyons, the team at the North West Development Office and the Strategic Investment Board “for making this innovative funding happen”.

The pilot project, it is understood, is intended to test the potential to use government financial support and enable regeneration objectives to be realised.

If successful, it may be expanded upon or rolled out more widely across the north of Ireland.

Several projects are understood to be already under consideration as possible candidates for the fund, though none have been confirmed to date.

Recent investment in the city by the Department for Communities has included the Inner Walled City Public Realm, £5 million, the redevelopment of Harbour Square, £1 million, and the grant funding for the purchase of Austin’s by the Inner City Trust, £1.2 million.