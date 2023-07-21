Katrina Smyth, Director of Development; Jason Hardy, Head of Development; Darren McKinney, Chief Executive; Derek Johnston, Director of Finance, Habinteg Housing Association; and Terence Peoples, Development Officer.

The project, which commenced construction in 2021, encompasses a total of 24 units, comprising 11 general needs houses, 12 apartments and one wheelchair accessible home and has now officially been handed over to tenants.

Situated on Foyle Road, adjacent to the Association’s Old City Court development and conveniently located less than 1 mile from the city centre, this development enjoys an ideal position in close proximity to a wide range of local amenities, including transport links.

This project forms an integral part of Habinteg’s ongoing strategic development plan for the North-West area and marks the successful delivery of the first of four projects currently under construction in the area.

The housing development on the Foyle Road has been completed

The Association is continuing to explore further development opportunities within the North-West area to address the continuing demand for much needed social housing.