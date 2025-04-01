£4.2m Daisyfield Community Sports Hub in Derry due to be finished by late Spring

By Kevin Mullan
Published 1st Apr 2025, 15:34 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 15:34 BST
The £4.2 million Daisyfield Community Sports Hub is well on the way to completion with Derry City & Strabane District Council confirming this week it could be finished by the end of the Spring.

“The £4.2m project, which includes a new sports centre, changing pavilion and the refurbishment of the natural grass pitches at the site, is on schedule to complete in late spring 2025,” a spokesperson said.

