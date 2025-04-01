£4.2m Daisyfield Community Sports Hub in Derry due to be finished by late Spring

A DC&SDC spokesperson confirmed works on the Daisyfield Development are well progressed with second fix works and decoration now ongoing.
“The £4.2m project, which includes a new sports centre, changing pavilion and the refurbishment of the natural grass pitches at the site, is on schedule to complete in late spring 2025,” a spokesperson said.
1. A DC&SDC spokesperson confirmed works on the Daisyfield Development are well progressed with second fix works and decoration now ongoing.
A DC&SDC spokesperson confirmed works on the Daisyfield Development are well progressed with second fix works and decoration now ongoing. Photo: Kevin Mullan
2. A DC&SDC spokesperson confirmed works on the Daisyfield Development are well progressed with second fix works and decoration now ongoing.
A DC&SDC spokesperson confirmed works on the Daisyfield Development are well progressed with second fix works and decoration now ongoing. Photo: Kevin Mullan
3. The £4.2 million Daisyfield Community Sports Hub is well on the way to completion with Derry City & Strabane District Council confirming this week it could be finished by the end of the Spring.
The £4.2 million Daisyfield Community Sports Hub is well on the way to completion with Derry City & Strabane District Council confirming this week it could be finished by the end of the Spring. Photo: Kevin Mullan
4. A DC&SDC spokesperson confirmed works on the Daisyfield Development are well progressed with second fix works and decoration now ongoing.
A DC&SDC spokesperson confirmed works on the Daisyfield Development are well progressed with second fix works and decoration now ongoing. Photo: Kevin Mullan
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.