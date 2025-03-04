£500 up for grabs from the Derry Mayor for skilled and talented young people
Young people across Derry City and the Strabane District Council area are open to taking their talents to the Mayor in hopes of winning the £500 bursary.
The bursary was designed with the aim of offering a helping hand to someone from a low-income, socially disadvantaged, or vulnerable background.
It could support the development of artistic abilities such as music or drama or help a young person build employability skills that will benefit their future.
Speaking at the launch, Mayor Barr expressed her enthusiasm for providing meaningful support to a young person with ambitions to grow and thrive.
“The Young Person’s Bursary is a small but important contribution, a hand up to help a young person in our community develop their potential. Whether it’s a creative talent like music or drama or an employability skill they wish to strengthen, this bursary is about allowing them to build their confidence, enhance their abilities, and pursue their dreams.
“Engaging with young people and giving them a voice has been a key focus of my Mayoral year, and I’m delighted to offer this support. While applications must come from organisations that support children and young people aged 0-18 years from disadvantaged backgrounds within the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, they must specifically nominate the individual young person who will benefit from the bursary.
“Individual young people cannot apply directly but are encouraged to reach out to the organisations they are involved with to express their interest in being considered. Schools can also apply. I hope this bursary will empower the successful candidate to overcome challenges, build their skills, and become more actively involved in their local community.”
For more information on the criteria and details on how to apply visit www.derrystrabane.com/mayor and select the Mayor’s Bursary tab on the left-hand side.
The deadline for applications is Friday, March 28 2025.
