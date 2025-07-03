£5,000 artists’ bursary in memory of late, great Derry broadcaster and musician Gerry Anderson open for bids

A new £5,000 bursary honouring the legendary Gerry Anderson is now open for applications.

Aimed at supporting the next generation of musical talent, The Gerry Anderson Music Bursary, established in memory of the much-loved broadcaster and music champion, aims to empower emerging musicians from Ulster with the resources, recognition, and support they need to take the next step in their creative careers.

As part of the 10th anniversary of Gerry’s passing, this initiative reflects his lifelong dedication to music, originality, and giving a platform to local talent. In partnership with the Oh Yeah Centre, a cornerstone of the local music scene, the bursary campaign is also seeking donations to extend Gerry’s legacy and reach even more aspiring artists.

Speaking about The Gerry Anderson Music Bursary, Gerry’s son David said: “We’re proud to celebrate Gerry’s life by supporting musicians who share his passion for creativity and expression. This bursary is about giving artists a genuine boost – just like Gerry did every day on air.”

Open for application until August 31, the £5,000 bursary will be awarded in November to a solo artist or band from Ulster who demonstrates originality and artistic ambition; commitment to their craft; a growing fanbase and a clear vision for how the award would accelerate their journey.

The bursary can be used flexibly – for recording, touring, producing or promoting original music. It reflects a light-touch, artist-led approach, aligned with Gerry’s supportive spirit.

David added: “We’re not just investing in music – we’re investing in future voices and stories that deserve to be heard.”

With special thanks to IMRO (Irish Music Arts Organisation) for contributing £3,000 to the bursary.