PSNI donates two water cannon to Gardaí in Dublin after night of rioting
The PSNI have donated two water cannon to Gardaí in Dublin after night of rioting in the capitol.
The rioting happened after three children and a woman were reportedly stabbed outside a school on Thursday afternoon. One child and the woman are said to be in critical condition in hospital
Posting on Twitter, the police said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland has dispatched two water cannon in response to a Mutual Aid request from An Garda Síochána. These will be solely operated by An Garda Síochána officers.”