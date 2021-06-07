PSNI say Creggan searches linked to New IRA
Police investigating dissident republican activity in Derry carried out searches in the Creggan area of the city on Sunday.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 9:18 am
Police said the searches related to an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out searches in the Creggan area of Derry-Londonderry today, Sunday 6 June, accompanied by District colleagues.
“The searches are related to an ongoing investigation into the activities of the dissident republican group, the new IRA.”