Pub, hotel, business hero of the year? Entries open for North West Business Awards 2023

This year’s awards celebrate innovation, entrepreneurship, technology, and creativity. They honour those people and businesses who always go the extra mile for clients and customers.

The winners will take to the stage at an awards dinner on June 9 in the City Hotel, and categories include NW Business Hero, Large Business, Small Business, Innovation & Technology, Creative Industries Business, Hotel of the Year, Pub of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, NW Eco Champions, Educational Partnership, Contribution to the NW Economy. Taste of the NW, Retailer of the Year, Creative Marketer and NW Young Business Person of the Year.

Derry’s Chamber of Commerce said the awards cast a spotlight “on the vast array of businesses doing amazing things in our region.”

Jenni Doherty, Little Acorns Bookstore, winner of the 2022 Overall Business of the Year pictured with Jim Roddy, City Centre Initiative, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council (award sponsors), Councillor Sandra Duffy, John Kelpie, Chief Executive of Derry City and Strabane District Council and Anna Doherty, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.

“The awards are open to businesses of all shapes and sizes, so whatever your company does there will be a category that fits,” a spokesperson said.

" If this is the year you want to highlight a young go-getter in your business, enter them in the Young Business Person of the Year award. If your company has been dedicated to reducing your environmental impact and committed to sustainability, check out the Eco Champion Category. Or if your company has gone above and beyond for our region, go for the Contribution to the North West Economy Award. There are no limits to the number of categories you can enter.”

“From high streets to business parks and industrial estates, to offices, workshops, factories and food producers, our awards are a chance for you to highlight the absolute best of your business and the people behind them.”