PubEye 20 years ago: Great pictures of punters in The Rocking Chair in Waterloo Street in October 2004

By Laura Glenn
Published 15th Oct 2024, 15:03 BST
We’ve gone back into the archive to bring you these pictures of punters in The Rocking Chair in Waterloo Street in October 2004

Is there anyone you know?

Waiting for the quiz to start in the Rocking Chair were the "A Team"

1. Waiting for the quiz to start in the Rocking Chair are the "A Team"

Waiting for the quiz to start in the Rocking Chair were the "A Team" Photo: DJ

Ruari Mc Eleney, manager of the Rocking Chair pulls a pint for a local in October 2004.

2. Ruari Mc Eleney Manager of the Roking Chair pulls a pint for a local.

Ruari Mc Eleney, manager of the Rocking Chair pulls a pint for a local in October 2004. Photo: dj

A few customers having a drink in their local Rocking Chair.

3. A few customers having a drink in their local Rocking Chair.

A few customers having a drink in their local Rocking Chair. Photo: DJ

Ruari McEleney shares a joke with a Eamonn McKinney and Mark Hegarty.

4. Ruari McEleney shares a joke with a Eamonn McKinney and Mark Hegarty.

Ruari McEleney shares a joke with a Eamonn McKinney and Mark Hegarty. Photo: DJ

