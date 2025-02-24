Public consultation on huge new Air Dome to take place at Magee
Ulster University proposes developing the covered sport and recreational Air Dome on the old playing fields.
The development will include pitches, changing facilities, ancillary accommodation, car parking, landscaping and associated works.
A pre-application consultation will take place in the Minor Hall at Magee from 2pm to 7pm on Tuesday, March 11.
Further information can also be obtained from TSA Planning, by calling 02890434333, emailing [email protected] or writing to TSA Planning, 20 May Street, Belfast, BT1 4NL.
If members of the public wish to make comments on the proposal they can do so at the public consultation event or in writing to TSA Planning no later than 5pm on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.
The event is not connected to a planning application and comments should not be made to Derry City and Strabane District Council.
