Public Health Agency has launched its free winter vaccination campaign

This year’s winter vaccination campaign commences on Monday 6 October and the Public Health Agency (PHA) is reminding everyone that respiratory illnesses such as flu, COVID-19 and RSV can be serious, even for some healthy people.

The PHA said that last year 862 children and young people, and 3,158 people aged 18 and over, were hospitalised with influenza in Northern Ireland. Of those 2,922 were emergency hospital admission.

Dr Joanne McClean, Director of Public Health at the PHA, is urging everyone in the eligible groups to get ready for winter by taking up the offer of free vaccination when invited.

“Flu is not just a heavy cold – it has much more severe symptoms and can be fatal, so shouldn’t be taken lightly. We see it every year, usually in the winter, which is why it’s sometimes called seasonal flu. It’s a highly infectious disease with symptoms that come on very quickly. A bad bout of flu can be serious, even in an otherwise healthy individual, so it is really important that anyone who is eligible for the free flu jab gets vaccinated when invited, even if they consider themselves or their children to be in good health.”

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt and Alison Griffiths, Nurse Consultant PHA launching the winter vaccines in Portaferry.

This year, the PHA is offering the Flu vaccine to all adults 65 years and over; people aged six months to 64 years in a clinical risk group; pregnant women; residents and staff in a care home for older adults; all health and social care workers; all preschool children aged two to four years on September 1, 2025; all primary and secondary school children (up to and including year 12); carers; and close contacts of immunocompromised individuals.

Covid-19 vaccines will be offered to adults aged 75 years and over, residents in care homes for older adults, and individuals who are immunosuppressed, aged 6 months and over.

The RSV vaccine is available all year round, so it’s not just a winter vaccine.

Dr McClean concluded: “The flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines are free and could make a big difference to your health, and the health of those closest to you. It is really important that ‘at risk’ groups are vaccinated as they can develop severe illness and complications if infected.

Further details on the winter vaccination programme can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/wintervaccines