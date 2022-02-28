Public invited to rail ambition event via Zoom

Members of the public are invited to sign up for the Rail Ambition Webinar, on Monday, March 7, which will see Derry City and Strabane District Council, government and transport representatives and local campaigners discuss how to transform rail connectivity.

It follows a public consultation into developing the rail network across Ireland as part of Ministers Mallon and Ryan’s All-Island Strategic Rail Review. The free online event will also explore how improved rail provision can boost employment, the economy and environmental sustainability.

Ministers Ryan and Mallon will appear by video message to share the latest on the Strategic Rail Review. Other speakers will include Mayor Graham Warke and representatives from Translink, the Department for Infrastructure, Into the West campaign group and Donegal Railway Heritage Centre.

The event will also hear a case study from Scotland’s Borders Railway which successfully reopened after almost 50 years of closure.

Mayor Warke said:”Improvements to rail connectivity through enhancements to existing services and infrastructure and additional direct connections will have a catalytic impact on the growth of our region. As a Council, we are committed to being at the forefront of lobbying for upgrades to rail and other public transport services.”