A spokesperson from Raidió Fáilte said: “A delegation of staff, board members and friends of Raidió Fáilte will be in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin on Friday, November 25 at 7:00pm. They will give a presentation on the broadcasting possibilities of our streaming service through the Foyle Small Scale DAB. We would be delighted if the Gaels of Derry City, Dungiven, Limavady and Strabane were in attendance so that we can gauge the opinions and demand for making our broadcasting service available in those areas.”