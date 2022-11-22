Public meeting to be held in Derry to discuss Irish language radio station
A public meeting will take place on Friday, November 25 to discuss the future of Irish language broadcasting in the city.
The event is organised by Raidió Fáilte, a Belfast-based Irish language community radio station. Raidió Fáilte is actively considering options in setting up a new broadcast from Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin.
A spokesperson from Raidió Fáilte said: “A delegation of staff, board members and friends of Raidió Fáilte will be in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin on Friday, November 25 at 7:00pm. They will give a presentation on the broadcasting possibilities of our streaming service through the Foyle Small Scale DAB. We would be delighted if the Gaels of Derry City, Dungiven, Limavady and Strabane were in attendance so that we can gauge the opinions and demand for making our broadcasting service available in those areas.”
Questions can also be sent in advance to the manager of the station, Cillian Breatnacht, at [email protected] Those questions will be answered as part of the presentation in the public meeting.