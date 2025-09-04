Robert Cutliffe (56) describes himself as ‘half a Buncrana man’ and the Star Wars fan currently lives in Fribourg in Switzerland.

Tell us a little about yourself...

My grandfather was Jack 'The Barber' in Buncrana town. I was raised in Dun Laoghaire as my father worked for RTE Television. I trained in Electronics at the then named Letterkenny RTC. I've worked summer jobs as a boatman and barman, but then spent over 30 years in the broadcast industry, working in London Brussels and Geneva. I designed and built two digital audio control rooms for the European Broadcasting Union/ Eurovision services. I managed their satellite and audio streaming services for mostly European audio distribution to the public broadcasters (i.e., RTE, BBC, Radio France etc).

I have been lucky to have visited most all European cities, be it on business or holiday. Switzerland is ideally situated for European train travel! We now live in a small village in canton Fribourg. And if anyone is curious, there was no in-flight entertainment on Concorde, except for a visit to the cockpit!

Rob Cutliffe withj his wife Sylvie.

How would you describe yourself?

I enjoy good conversation with friends here in Switzerland.Though I still have my Irish accent when speaking french!

Where do you hail from in the North West?

Half a Buncrana man. I still visit and have family both there and in Derry.

The Promasens area where Robert lives.

Where are you living now and what brought you there?

We live in the small village of Promasens in the canton of Fribourg in Switzerland. I came here to work for Eurovision.

Happiest childhood memory/ memory of home?

Enjoyed visiting and holidaying in Buncrana and then returning to school in September with my Donegal accent! It always put a smile on one Donegal teacher.

What do you miss most about home?

Ah sure it has to be the rain... and a good pint of Guinness. But really it is family.

What was your first job?

I worked in RTE for the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. I was the studio runner.

Favourite book?

The life of Tom Crean. We were never told about this incredible adventurer in school.

Favourite film & television show?

Life-long Star Wars fan. As for TV, it would be all documentaries.

Favourite expression from home that puzzles people abroad?

Has to be the word 'Feck'. It seems to be very Irish and never in an insulting way. Its soft.

Favourite method of relaxation?

My electric bike out in the Swiss countryside.

Favourite meal from home?

That would have to be a good Irish stew.

Who would you most like to meet, dead or alive?

That would be Elvis. I played Elvis to my three daughters when they young. Only years later did they realise he had passed.

What makes you happy?

My Swiss wife Sylvie and four daughters.

What makes you angry?

Nothing makes me angry. After living in Switzerland for over 32 years you get to enjoy the atmosphere.

What human quality do you most admire?

Being nice.

What human quality do you least admire?

Impatient people.

What has been the most embarrassing thing to happen to you?

Trying to board a flight to Helsinki. My plane left from a completely other gate. Two flights to Helsinki that day! I had to be driven across the tarmac to my distant gate.

What was the worst thing to happen to you in your life?

Losing my Buncrana grandparents.

What is your greatest fear?

I guess that would be bad health.

What has been the high point of your life to date?

My wife Sylvie and daughters.

What is your most treasured possession?

My family.

If you won the lotto what would you do with it?

Try to help people less fortunate.

If you could be granted one wish in life, what would you ask for?

Nothing. I have been very lucky and thankful to Letterkenny RTC for sending me on this road.

And how would you like to be remembered?

Rob liked to talk.

If you could write your own epitaph what would it be?

On my stone... What’s the Wifi code here?