Q&A with Derry man Connor Doherty on life in China and his award-winning pub The Shamrock Inn

This week we spoke with Derry man Connor Doherty from Galliagh who lives in the city of Guangzhou with his wife Tiffany and young son Lorcan Hugh. Connor’s pub The Shamrock Inn (a.k.a. The Derry Bar) was recently named Best New Bar in Guangzhou at a prestigious awards ceremony. Connor is also a teacher and a wrestler.

Q) Congratulations on the award Connor. Could you tell us a bit about the bar itself , how it came about and how long it has been operating.

A) When I came home in 2023 after Covid, it was great to be home in Derry. I missed it and loved it. The general vibe where people were walking down the street, chatting away, the noises of family members chatting away and the general warmth amongst the public, as in neighbours, staff interactions and even strangers. Derry was a place I wanted to take with me.

My friend started a bar at the time of Covid and unfortunately, it became more and more of a responsibility. As he was older than me and with a family preparing for high school he did not have the time nor resources to continue the hard work of being a person of the community. At the time, myself and a local Strabane man Raymond Ferguson, we had always talked about starting something if possible. Thus with our mutual friend wanting out, we put our skills and resources together and started the Shamrock Inn in December of 2023.

Connor Doherty with his wife Tiffany and young son Lorcan Hugh.

Later on, the grind was tough as we both had families and full-time jobs in education. As Ray had a more senior position, it was only fitting that he would focus on his position and the absence of seeing his family; that myself and my wife Tiffany would carry on building and managing what might appear to some as an extra-weighted burden. That was never the perceived view within myself as I was enjoying the project, the responsibility and above all, meeting people again in a relaxed environment.

The Shamrock Inn (or a pub in Derry) is both a platform and home to the community of Panyu, Guangzhou and those traveling around China. The Shamrock Inn is a place where stories are celebrated, memories are made and the craic is good, with Guinness on tap and served properly (a big stink in China is that it is not served properly), Jameson whiskey flavors ready to blend with all sorts. Along with a variety of drinks, we must have a variety of dishes from pizzas, burgers, fish and chips and good ol’ Bustys fries (Mexican beef as served per Busty’s in Galliagh).

It’s all sort of intertwined with Derry and Ireland. It’s only fitting that I celebrate where I am from, as do those who visit to remember where they are from. Not one person is the same but wherever we come together, no matter nationality, the mantra of the bar is everyone is welcome. This is what we do and show it to people with our customer service, cuisine and general atmosphere where possible.

That is what has helped us continue to grow and welcome our guests till today.

Connor, Tiffany and Lorcan Hugh celebrate their award win.

Q) Can you tell us a bit about growing up in Derry and how long you've been in China now, and what you love best about living Guangzhou and what you miss most about your home town.

A) Life in Fergleen was a childhood I will always treasure. Being the baby (or golden child to some) of six siblings meant we had a big family, although the neighbours we had, as I look back, were another part of a greater family. From playing rounders, to off ground or coal shed tig, to pump pump (hide and seek) most younger members were involved.

As I grew up it was more about spending Saturdays “uppa town” while in high schoo,l and just walking around doing laps of the shopping centres and then of course around the Walls.

Fast forward 10 years later that I am getting on a plane to teach in China. Living here now seven years with my wife of two years (heard about the 7 year itch and for some reason mentions it more than she should) and with our son, Lorcan Hugh Doherty, who is now seven months old and with another on the way.

Patrons at the Derry and Irish themed Shamrock Inn.

Teaching kindergarten can sometimes depict a “entertainer” to students, but my method is more fair and firm. As lessons carry on, learning is applied and fun is had. The best reward from students is that as long as they try, they can only learn more and enjoy in recreation where possible. Because I have been doing it since I arrived in China. I followed through on a positive learning system that sounds regimented, it’s more of what we learn, how we learn it and then show parents and staff that learning is applied.

As I had my system laid out with like a feedback loop, I always done the same with general outings or hosting friends and colleagues at home. I always thought that people around my area needed somewhere to go to relax or celebrate where possible. As I grew up in Fergleen I noticed anybody could chat to anybody so I thought sure, why not do the same at the bar.

Some of the best things about Guangzhou is the weather and working life. People here work hard where possible and just need somewhere that they can talk to people, perform in comedy shows or even have a wrestling match - what I missed about back home was the atmosphere of people chatting away, working on themselves and celebrating what they do with friends.

Q) Were you nervous about taking on a new business venture and what has the reception been like? What do you put the success of the bar and now this official recognition with the award down to?

Connor behind the bar pulling pints of Guinness.

A) Family! My Mrs and I have worked so hard with it. Getting all types of resources, marketing, legal legitimacy and general hard work. As we started, a few month in we found Tiffany was pregnant so it just meant a little more grit and determination from me. So when it was announced that we had won the best new bar of the year, I was over moon to be standing up there with my family.

Q) Has it piqued interest in Derry and Ireland more generally among patrons from Guangzhou, and have you had any Derry or Donegal ex-pats in for a pint?

A) Unfortunately we have not had interest based on Derry but certainly Ireland. From Chinese to Irish and other international expats. Although more people are starting to mention us more on social media. mostly on Chinese platforms, but we are getting there and certainly always learning. St Patrick’s Day was our best day for internationalism as it was fostered with Irish music, themed drinks and we had a sponsored representation by Guinness.

Q) You've done a lot in life, as a nutritionist, football coach and English teacher and just before the pandemic your star was rising in the wrestling world after securing the AIWF (Allied Independent Wrestling Federations) European title. Do you still have a keen interest in the wrestling, and do you think it has taught you disciplines and skills for life and for the bar trade?

A) Thank you for following my… obstacle-istic journey. Fortunately since I started the bar. Our social circle has grown as well as meeting some interesting personalities. While I continue my wrestling journey, I thought that we could possibly grow the wrestling scene over here.

Myself and two other fans have started our own organisation GWF (Global Wrestling Frontier). We aim to have our first show on May 17. We have had input and support from more known Asian wrestlers. As we continue to grow, we hope to offer some international athletes, but a new venture means monitoring, promoting and recording a wrestling organisation, and means we have to remember why we started to keep going.

Conor with one of the patrons on St Patrick's Day.

As you mentioned the key word of discipline. It’s not always a pretty picture. Although if the picture you remember is of a good time, then it’s ok to repeat seeing that picture and maintain discipline. So yes, discipline, experience and giving things a punt have to be done now while my teaching position has less responsibility at the moment.

Q) Having done so much, what would you say to someone back home reading this who might want to go out into the world and follow their own dreams but lacks the confidence or feels held back?

A) What a great question, as the first person I think of is myself! Derry will always be home. Regardless, you cannot take it with you. However, it is the start of self-discipline as the love, family and general happiness comes from home. IF that can be broadcasted or shared with other people in the area then, yes! Go for it!

Remember that if you leave Derry, you will be supported by your friends, family and anyone else that is close to you. They will support you where possible, but if you have to come back home to reset, that’s ok too! With that being said, I would recommend with the new 28 day visa free visits to China. Check some jobs, come over for a visit and sure drop in and I’ll give you a free Guinness no bother. Happy to sit down and hear about the start, if not ongoing chapters of their story.”