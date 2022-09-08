Queen Elizabeth II has died

The Queen was aged 96 and served the thrown for 70 years. She was the longest-lived and longest-reigning British monarch, the oldest and longest-serving incumbent head of state, and the second-longest reigning sovereign monarch in world history.

It was announced today that doctors were ‘concerned’ for the Queen’s health and that she was under ‘medical supervision’. The Royal family then flew to the Queen in Balmoral Castle.

It is understood that the Queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, will now take the crown and become King.